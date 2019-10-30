General Electric Co Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.56, changing hands as high as $10.28 per share. General Electric Co shares are currently trading up about 13.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $11.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.