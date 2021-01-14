Markets
GE

General Electric Claims Siemens Energy Won Contracts Due to Stolen Trade Secrets

Contributor
Lee Samaha The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed a lawsuit against its power rival Siemens Energy (OTC: SMEG.F) on Thursday. The suit alleges that Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets in order to win contracts to supply gas turbines and services to utilities.

GE's accusation centers around a confidential bid it made to supply gas turbine equipment and servicing to Dominion Energy. Allegedly, a Dominion Energy employee unlawfully sent technical details, pricing data, and information on how GE would service turbines to a Siemens account manager. According to the lawsuit, the Siemens manager then "used GE's trade secrets to improve Siemens' own bid, ultimately winning a lucrative contract to provide gas turbine units and maintenance services in Virginia worth at least $225 million, and potentially as much as $340 million."

A gas power turbine.

A gas turbine. Image source: Getty Images.

Moreover, GE alleges that its industrial rival waited sixteen months before disclosing to GE that it owned the trade secrets, during which time Siemens won "at least eight" gas turbine contracts. All in all, GE feels that the theft of trade secrets has helped Siemens to win "billions of dollars of contracts."

What it means

The lawsuit is big news in an industry dominated by GE, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi. Given that the gas turbine market has halved over the last five years, there's significant overcapacity in the industry and every contract is fiercely fought over.

GE's legal action may reduce a competitive disadvantage it feels it's suffered as a consequence of Siemens' actions. That could be good news for GE's power business, as CEO Larry Culp seeks to improve profit margin across the whole company.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lee Samaha has a position in Siemens Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular