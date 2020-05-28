BioTech
General Electric CEO warns of negative cash flow in 2020

General Electric Co on Thursday warned 2020 free cash flow would be negative as it struggles with weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus outbreak, sending its shares 3% lower.

May 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N on Thursday warned 2020 free cash flow would be negative as it struggles with weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus outbreak, sending its shares 3% lower.

The company also expects second-quarter free cash outflow to be between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion, wider than analysts' average estimate of negative $2.5 billion, GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp told investors at the Bernstein Conference.

He added that the company expects commercial jet engine installs to fall about 45% in the second quarter, with sales of aircraft spares declining about 60%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought air travel to a virtual standstill, hitting GE's aviation business at a time when its power business was struggling with sluggish demand.

The company has cut thousands of jobs in a bid to save cash and last month pulled its full-year forecast, citing the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis, however, has boosted sales of the company's healthcare products, with second-quarter orders expected to rise more than 100%, Culp said.

