General Electric CEO warns of negative cash flow in 2020

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co on Thursday warned 2020 free cash flow would be negative as it struggles with weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company also expects second-quarter free cash outflow to be between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion, wider than analysts' average estimate of negative $2.5 billion, GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp told investors at the Bernstein Conference.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

