General Electric (BIT:1GE) Price Target Increased by 11.21% to 297.31

The average one-year price target for General Electric (BIT:1GE) has been revised to €297.31 / share. This is an increase of 11.21% from the prior estimate of €267.33 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €241.97 to a high of €334.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from the latest reported closing price of €266.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,937 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 204 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GE is 0.57%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 1,010,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 47,594K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,330K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GE by 13.25% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 47,510K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,571K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GE by 9.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,576K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,210K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GE by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,918K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,131K shares , representing an increase of 18.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GE by 45.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,270K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,822K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GE by 15.97% over the last quarter.

