General Electric (BER:GCP) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 95.46

The average one-year price target for General Electric (BER:GCP) has been revised to 95.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 90.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77.60 to a high of 114.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from the latest reported closing price of 90.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2285 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCP is 0.41%, an increase of 30.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 958,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 102,093K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,069K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 39.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 54,400K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,461K shares, representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 14.07% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 42,219K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,402K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 47.37% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 37,177K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,085K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 22.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,223K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,684K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 27.05% over the last quarter.

