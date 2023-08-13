News & Insights

General Electric (BER:GCP) Price Target Increased by 13.68% to 113.98

August 13, 2023 — 07:42 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for General Electric (BER:GCP) has been revised to 113.98 / share. This is an increase of 13.68% from the prior estimate of 100.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77.42 to a high of 133.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.59% from the latest reported closing price of 104.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2430 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCP is 0.38%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 1,001,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:GCP / General Electric Co. Shares Held by Institutions

Capital Research Global Investors holds 104,316K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,093K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,106K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,058K shares, representing an increase of 55.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 145.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 46,666K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,400K shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 3.01% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 45,044K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,219K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,581K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,177K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 5.46% over the last quarter.

