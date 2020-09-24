General Electric Arm Wins Wind Turbine Deal From Invenergy

General Electric Company’s GE business unit, GE Renewable Energy, recently clinched a contract from Invenergy to deliver its state-of-the-art 2 MW wind turbines. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.



Invenergy is engaged in developing and controlling several renewable energy generation and storage facilities in the Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Inside the Headlines

Per the contract, GE Renewable Energy will supply 187 units of onshore wind turbines for Invenergy’s three wind farms. It will deliver 54 units of 2.X-127 turbines at the 110 MW Crescent Wind Energy Center, based in Michigan. Also, 30 units of 2.X-127 and 6 units of 2.X-116 turbines will be supplied at the 166 MW Contrail Wind Energy Center, located in Iowa. Additionally, 97 units of 2.X-127 turbines will be delivered at the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Energy Center, situated in South Dakota. The commercial operation of these three projects is likely to commence by next year’s first quarter or earlier.



The latest deal marks the growing popularity of General Electric’s advanced 2 MW product platform, which has a total installed capacity in excess of 15 GW. Featuring an improved level of annual energy production, the company’s 2.X-127 onshore wind turbines help its customers to reduce cost of energy with low and medium wind speed sites. As a matter of fact, the company’s advanced 2 MW turbines will help Invenergy in bringing clean and renewable energy to the grid.



It’s worth mentioning here that in 2019, the company supplied impressive amount of turbine capacity in the United States, accounting for 45% of total onshore wind additions in the country.



GE Renewable Energy has successfully clinched several contracts recently. Some notable ones include a contract to supply onshore wind turbines in Morocco and a turbine-capacity contract from Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited in India. In addition, it received an onshore wind contract from PÜSPÖK Group in Austria.

