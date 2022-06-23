General Electric About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/27/22, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 7/25/22. As a percentage of GE's recent stock price of $65.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $64.17 per share, with $116.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.75.

In Thursday trading, General Electric Co shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

