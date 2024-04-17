General Dynamics (XTRA:GDX) Price Target Increased by 5.83% to 294.06

The average one-year price target for General Dynamics (XTRA:GDX) has been revised to 294.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 277.87 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 247.57 to a high of 341.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.97% from the latest reported closing price of 229.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2565 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 153 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 269,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,270K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,289K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 15,873K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,290K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,433K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,361K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 85.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,709K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,650K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,603K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,024K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 1.89% over the last quarter.

