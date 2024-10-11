General Dynamics Wins $878M Contract to Aid Virginia Class Submarines

General Dynamics Corporation GD recently secured a modification contract valued at $878 million involving the Virginia Class submarines. Per the terms of the modification contract, the company will provide additional materials to support the construction of two Virginia Class submarines, SSN 812 and SSN 813.



The award has been provided by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. The work under this contract will be executed across various locations, like Chesapeake, VA and EL Cajon, CA. The project is expected to be completed by September 2033.

What’s Favoring GD?

With countries worldwide enhancing their defense capabilities, spending on advanced military systems, including submarines, has been rapidly rising. To this end, it is imperative to mention that General Dynamics is a renowned manufacturer of submarines and also offers planning yard support, as well as associated engineering and technical solutions for these submarines. As a result, the company continues to receive a steady flow of contracts for its advanced submarines from the Pentagon and U.S. allies, with the latest contract win being a prime example.



Notably, Virginia Class submarines are designed to meet modern mission requirements, such as anti-submarine and surface warfare, special operations and intelligence gathering. These submarines perform well in both shallow coastal waters and the open ocean, providing critical intelligence and surveillance. Their stealthy design and ability to connect with other military systems make them a vital part of the U.S. Navy, supporting national security efforts.



Such notable features of the aforementioned submarine are likely to have been boosting its demand, which is further evident from the latest contract win.

GD’s Growth Prospects

Rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have driven nations across the globe to focus more on national security, with investments in enhancing their submarine fleet. This surge is fueled by the increasing demand for advanced technologies like stealth capabilities, underwater surveillance and long-range strike systems, as well as the growing complexity of modern naval warfare.



This is likely to have prompted Mordor Intelligence to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% for the global submarine market during the 2024-2029 period.



This is likely to benefit General Dynamics, a prominent contractor in the submarine market. Its Electric boat business division is responsible for all aspects of design and engineering and leads the construction of Columbia-class ballistic missiles and Virginia-class attack submarines.

Opportunities for Other Defense Players

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global submarine market have been discussed below.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII: Through its Newport News Shipbuilding division, HII is involved in producing the Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines, two key assets of the U.S. Navy. The company provides fleet services to its submarines around the world, offering modernization, repair and installation services.



Its portfolio of fleet service offerings includes both mobile and in-house capabilities. A notable mobile fleet service offered by HII is the ‘Tiger Team,’ which provides submarine modernization and repair at the naval shipyards, as well as fleet homeports.



BAE Systems BAESY: It plays a vital role in the production of advanced submarines, particularly in the U.K.’s defense sector. BAE Systems is the primary manufacturer of the Astute-class nuclear submarines, which are integral to the Royal Navy's fleet.



BAE Systems is currently developing the SSN-AUKUS program as part of the trilateral security pact between Australia, the U.K. and America. Under the AUKUS agreement, Australia and the United Kingdom will operate a common submarine of the future, incorporating technology from all three nations, based on the U.K.’s next-generation design, which BAE Systems is leading.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It is a renowned provider of missile launch systems for naval submarines. The company manufactures Launcher Subsystem hardware to support the Columbia and Dreadnought common missile compartment program.



Northrop Grumman also provides necessary parts used in sea warfare that are integral to submarine defense. For instance, it has been in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy to provide solid rocket motors for the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile system for nearly 70 years.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.