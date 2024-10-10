General Dynamics Wins a $378M Deal to Aid Virginia Class Submarine Program

General Dynamics Corp.’s GD business unit, Electric Boat, recently clinched a modification contract to support the Virginia Class submarine program. The award has been offered by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $376.8 million, the contract is expected to be completed by October 2025. Per the terms of the deal, General Dynamics will provide lead yard support, conduct development studies and design efforts related to Virginia Class submarines.

Most work related to this deal will be executed in Groton, CT.

GD Stock’s Place in Submarine Market

Changes in military dynamics have led to increasing defense spending as a well-funded military can deter sudden assaults by other nations. This has led to increasing spending on submarines, as efficient submarines equipped with nuclear weapons add to military capabilities and deter potential nuclear attacks in sea warfare missions. Consequently, General Dynamics, a prominent submarine manufacturer, witnesses a solid inflow of contracts involving production and associated support for its submarine. The recent contract win is a bright example of that.

Notably, GD’s Marine Systems business segment is the leading designer and builder of nuclear-powered submarines. Its Electric boat division business is responsible for all aspects of design and engineering and leads the construction of Columbia-class ballistic missile and Virginia-class attack submarines.

In particular, the Virginia-class submarine is one of the most advanced nuclear-powered multisession stealth submarines suitable for marine warfare. The submarine excels in littoral and open-ocean environments and collects intelligence critical to the full spectrum of warfare.

The solid demand for the Virginia-class submarine can be gauged from the fact that General Dynamics, along with an industry partner, is currently working on Blocks IV and V of the Virginia-class submarine program, with 16 Virginia-class submarines in its backlog scheduled for delivery through 2032, as of 2023-end. This is also indicative of the solid footprint that GD enjoys in the submarine market.

Growth Prospects for GD Stock

The growth of the submarine market is being driven by advancements in technology, including the use of enhanced stealth capabilities, which make detection difficult. As a result, many nations are ramping up their investment in military submarines to stay competitive in undersea warfare.

This must have prompted the Morder Intelligence firm to predict that the global submarine market will witness a CAGR of 7.6% during 2024-2026. Such growth trend offered by the global submarine market should benefit General Dynamics with its Electric Boat segment’s growth as this unit is the prime contractor and lead shipyard on all Navy nuclear-powered submarine programs.

Its Marine Systems segment offers program management, planning, engineering and design support for submarine construction programs.

Opportunities for GD’s Peers

Other Defense majors that are likely to gain from the expanding global submarine market are discussed below:

Huntington Ingalls’ HII Newport News (“NNS”) division is engaged in the construction, engineering, design, research and integrated planning of submarines. As of 2023-end, NNS had delivered 63 submarines to the U.S. Navy since 1960, including 49 fast attack and 14 ballistic missile submarines. Of the 49 nuclear-powered fast attack submarines currently in two active services, 23 were delivered by NNS.

NNS is currently participating in the design and construction of the Columbia class (SSBN 826) submarines as a replacement for the current aging Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines. The company, along with Electric Boat, is building the Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarines.

BAE Systems’ BAESY Astute class submarines are the largest and most advanced attack submarines ever built for the Royal Navy. Equipped with world-leading sensors, the Astute class carries both Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes.

In addition to Astute, BAE Systems is also constructing the Dreadnought class submarine, which will replace the Barrow-built Vanguard-class submarines to maintain the United Kingdom’s continuous at-sea deterrent.

Northrop Grumman NOC is the premier provider of missile launch systems for naval submarines. Its sensors are fielded on Virginia-class submarines.

The company currently manufactures Launcher Subsystem hardware to support the Columbia class submarine and Dreadnought common missile compartment program.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.