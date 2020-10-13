General Dynamics Wins $328M Deal to Aid Virginia-Class Submarine

General Dynamics Corp.’s GD Electric Boat division recently secured a $327.8-million worth modification contract in relation to the Virginia-class submarines. The deal was awarded by The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC.

Per the terms of the deal, the company will offer lead yard support, development studies and design efforts for the Virginia class submarines. Majority of work related to the deal will get executed in Groton, CT.

The contract is expected to be completed by April 2021.

Recent Developments in the Virginia-Class Submarines

General Dynamics is the lead contractor of the Virginia-class submarine program. Since the delivery of the lead Virginia-class submarine, General Dynamics has substantially reduced the cost and delivery time of these submarines from 84 months to 66 months alongside improving mission capability and ship construction quality. Moreover, the company is developing the Virginia Payload Module (VPM) for the fifth block of Virginia-class submarines.

In 2019, the Navy awarded Electric Boat a $22.2-billion contract, the largest shipbuilding deal in the Navy’s history for construction of the fifth block of Virginia-class submarines. Notably, with the Block V contract, there are now 19 Virginia-class submarines in the company’s backlog, scheduled for delivery through 2029. This surely reflects solid demand that Virginia class submarines enjoy in the shipbuilding market.

What Favors General Dynamics?

Being one of the only two contractors in the world equipped to build nuclear-powered submarines, General Dynamics enjoys a dominant position as a Navy contractor. Moreover, the United States is strategically strengthening its naval power via upgrading missile submarines, driven by the rising widespread geo-political tensions across the world.

Inevitably, demand for its technical expertise and other support services required for proper functioning of submarines also remain high. As a result, defense giants like General Dynamics enjoy a smooth flow of contracts like the latest one.

Looking Ahead

Per a Technavio report, the global naval shipbuilding market is expected to reach $14.36 billion during the 2020-2024 forecast period, seeing a CAGR of approximately 3%. This, in turn, is likely to drive demand for various assault ships and submarines. General Dynamics — being a major shipbuilding giant — should benefit from these growth opportunities. Other submarine manufacturers like Bae Systems PLC BAESY, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHVYF and Huntington Ingalls Industries HII are also likely to benefit from the same.

