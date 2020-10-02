General Dynamics' Unit Wins $1.2B IM-SHORAD Production Deal

General Dynamics Corporation’s GD business unit, Land Systems, recently secured a $1.22-billion contract for the production, testing and delivery of Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) systems. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Work related to the deal is expected to get completed by Sep 30, 2025.

IM-SHORAD Systems Attributes

The IM-SHORAD system is the U.S. Army’s newest short-range air defense system armed with Hellfire and Stinger missiles and a 30mm cannon, which is intended to provide air and missile defense against unmanned aerial systems as well as fixed wing and rotary wing threats. IM-SHORAD is also equipped to offer protection against artillery, rockets and mortars as well as regional ballistic missile threats.

What Favors General Dynamics?

With widespread geopolitical tensions around the globe, most nations are strengthening their arsenals and taking initiatives to upgrade land-combat military vehicles. Such initiatives taken on a global scale should boost General Dynamics’ growth, as it is one of the major players in the wheeled military vehicle market.



Notably, the fiscal 2021 defense budget provisions for a spending plan of $13 billion on Ground Systems. Such a stupendous budgetary allocation indicates solid growth prospects for the company through significant contract wins involving wheeled combat and armored vehicles. The latest contract win is one such example.

Looking Ahead

Per a report by the Markets and Markets research firm, the global armored vehicles market is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2025 from $11.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Thanks to the presence of combat-proven military vehicles within its portfolio, General Dynamics can be projected to significantly gain in this expanding market.



Additionally, such favorable trends should benefit other major combat vehicle manufacturers like Lockheed Martin LMT, Raytheon Technologies RTX and Northrop Grumman NOC, which specialize in the manufacturing of Amphibious Combat Vehicles, Light Tactical Vehicles and other wheeled combat and armored vehicles for the U.S. Army.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.