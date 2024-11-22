General Dynamics unit awarded CLS contract from U.S. Air Force

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), has been awarded a contractor logistics support services contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for C-20 and C-37 fleets. This contract extends over a seven-year period and provides services to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard. “For nearly 60 years, Gulfstream has been a trusted partner to governments and military organizations worldwide, and we are honored that the U.S. Air Force has once again selected our company to support the U.S. military’s fleet,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

