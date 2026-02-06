Is General Dynamics Stock a 2026 Buy After Its 2025 Earnings Beat?

Key Points

General Dynamics beat on the top and bottom lines last week, but its stock sold off anyway.

Single-digit earnings growth doesn't deserve a mid-teens P/E ratio.

10 stocks we like better than General Dynamics ›

A funny thing happened to General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) stock last week -- and by "funny," I mean sad.

General Dynamics reported an earnings beat for its final quarter of 2025, earning $4.17 per share, where Wall Street expected only $4.11, and reporting sales of $14.4 billion -- $600 million ahead of expectations.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

And yet, despite the good news, investors sold off General Dynamics stock by nearly 3% on earnings day. The stock closed the week 4% lower than it began (and continued to sell off on Monday as well).

Why?

General Dynamics Q4 earnings

Profit margins appear to be part of the answer. General Dynamics grew Q4 sales 8%, but operating earnings increased only 2%, net earnings declined 0.4%, and earnings per share increased only 0.5% -- basically flat year over year.

This speaks to weakening profit margins; indeed, two of the defense company's primary business divisions, aerospace and technologies, both posted weaker margins in the quarter, while a third, combat systems, showed minimal improvement. The only GD business to show clear improvement in Q4 was marine systems, where revenue surged 22%, operating profit increased by more than 72%, and operating profit margin improved by 210 basis points.

Marine systems, however, remains the company's least profitable division, with a 7.2% margin.

General Dynamics 2025 earnings

GD's full-year results look a little better. Over the course of 2025, both marine systems and aerospace achieved sales growth of more than 16%. (Combat systems and technologies sales grew only in the low single digits.)

Operating profits also improved significantly in both marine and aerospace (with smaller improvements in combat and technologies). Profit margins inched higher everywhere but in the technologies division.

On the bottom line, GD earned $15.45 per share on $52.6 billion in sales in 2025.

Is General Dynamics stock a buy?

As for 2026, General Dynamics did not provide guidance in its earnings report per se, reserving this for its post-earnings conference call. There, management confided it expects to earn about $16.15 per share in 2026, on sales of about $54.5 billion.

That works out to mid-single-digit growth in both sales and earnings this year -- 4% to 5% -- on a 16 P/E stock, which, to me, sounds kind of expensive. Free cash flow also lags reported net income (a second strike against the stock), while the company's price-to-sales ratio is a heady 1.8. (Historically, defense stocks have proven fairly valued when their P/S ratio is closer to 1.4x sales, and ideally closer to 1.0x.)

For all these reasons -- and despite the earnings beat -- I consider General Dynamics stock a sell right now.

Should you buy stock in General Dynamics right now?

Before you buy stock in General Dynamics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and General Dynamics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.