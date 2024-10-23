General Dynamics sees FY24 Aerospace revenue ~$12.3B

Sees FY24 Marine Systems revenue ~$13.9B.
- General Dynamics sees Q4 free cash flow greater than 100% of net income
- General Dynamics lowers FY24 EPS view to ~$14.00, consensus $14.18
- General Dynamics says ‘generating solid operating leverage’
- General Dynamics reports Q3 EPS $3.35, consensus $3.47
