General Dynamics Secures a Contract to Support Abrams Battle Tank

General Dynamics Corporation’s GD business unit, Land Systems, recently clinched a modification contract to provide technical support for the Abrams battle tank system. The award has been provided by the Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, MI.

Valued at $51 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2025. Work related to this deal will be carried out in Sterling Heights, MI.

What’s Favoring the GD Stock?

In recent years, nations worldwide have significantly increased their military spending, driven by the need to modernize and enhance defense systems to meet modern warfare demands. As a result, the demand for military tanks has surged, as they are a crucial component of land warfare strategies.

Amid this strong demand, General Dynamics, through its Land Systems division, remains the sole producer of two key assets for the U.S. Army’s combat capabilities — the M1A1 Abrams main battle tank and the Stryker wheeled combat vehicle.

The company is committed to continuously improving these platforms and delivering upgraded versions to its customers. General Dynamics is enhancing the U.S. Army’s tank fleet through next-generation Abrams upgrades, offering technological advancements in communications, power generation, fuel efficiency, optics and armor.

To further expand its presence in the military tank market, General Dynamics is developing the SEPv3 version of the Abrams tank. This upgrade includes increased electrical power from an auxiliary power unit, network enhancements, stronger armor for better protection, an ammo data link for advanced munitions and reduced maintenance demands.

These advancements in cutting-edge combat vehicle manufacturing have enabled General Dynamics to secure numerous contracts for Abrams tanks and related support services, such as the latest systems and sustainment technical support agreements. These developments have strengthened the company's revenue prospects in the combat vehicle sector.

GD Stock’s Growth Prospects

The changing dynamics of the military landscape and the rising geopolitical tension worldwide have prompted countries to continuously strengthen their defense structure. Military tanks form an integral part of any combat mission and land warfare affair.

This must have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to predict that the global armored fighting vehicles market will witness a CAGR of 5% during 2024-2029. The expanding size of this market should benefit General Dynamics, with its Land Systems unit being the sole-source producer of two renowned lethal tank fleets — the Abrams battle tank and the Stryker wheeled combat vehicle.

Opportunities for GD's Peers

Other defense majors that are likely to benefit from the growing global armored fighting vehicles market are BAE Systems Plc BAESY, Northrop Grumman NOC and RTX Corp. RTX.

BAE Systems designs, manufactures, upgrades and supports tracked, specialty-tracked, and wheeled and amphibious combat vehicles. Some of BAE Systems’ combat vehicles are the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, CV90, CV90MkIV, CV90 IFV, etc.

The company currently boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 36.3% from the 2023 reported figure.

Northrop Grumman specializes in innovating low-cost, highly reliable and precise weapons and ammunition for battle tanks. Its Bushmaster Chain Gun has been protecting the United States and 65 allied countries across the globe from land, air and naval combat weapon platforms.

The company currently boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The consensus estimate for NOC’s 2024 sales implies an improvement of 5.4% from the 2023 reported figure.

RTX is currently teaming up with a handful of companies like American Rheinmetall Vehicles as well as Textron, L3Harris Technologies and a few more to meet the U.S. Army’s current requirement for a true, next-generation Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, namely the Lynx XM30 Combat Vehicle. This is a next-generation, tracked, armored fighting vehicle designed to address the critical challenges of the future battlefield.

The company currently boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.4%. The consensus mark for RTX’s 2024 sales implies an improvement of 7% from the 2023 reported figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of General Dynamics have risen 37.3% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

