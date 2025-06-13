Markets
General Dynamics Secures $396 Mln Contract To Modernize IT For U.S. Special Operations Command

June 13, 2025 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Information Technology - GDIT, a unit of General Dynamics (GD), has been awarded a $396 million IT enterprise contract to support U.S. Special Operations Command - SOCOM.

The contract, granted in April, covers a one-year base period with four additional option years. GDIT will deliver integrated, adaptable IT services designed to modernize SOCOM's networks, enabling Special Operations Forces - SOF to quickly communicate and share intelligence in challenging and remote environments. The company will also apply AI solutions to strengthen operations, transition SOF to a multi-cloud setup, and enhance cybersecurity through advanced zero trust frameworks.

Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for Defense, emphasized that boosting SOF's digital capabilities is vital for mission success and expressed confidence in delivering a robust IT network to keep military units connected with critical intelligence.

Friday GD closed at $283.00, up 1.10%, and remained unchanged in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

