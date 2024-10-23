News & Insights

General Dynamics says ‘generating solid operating leverage’

October 23, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Says three of four business segments in Q3 had revenue increases vs. the prior year. Expects to deliver ~42 G700’s in 2024, with 27 in Q4. Expects “reasonably strong” order intake in Q4. Says demand “remains solid” across Combat Systems segment. Says supply chain “not getting better at a fast enough pace.” Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

