General Dynamics revenue rises on private jet, weapon demand

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 26, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Gulfstream jet maker General Dynamics Corp GD.N on Wednesday reported a jump in its second-quarter revenue, helped by robust demand for business jets and military equipment.

The aerospace segment booked $2.5 billion in new orders during the quarter, driven by strong demand for the company's Gulfstream business aircraft.

Total revenue at Reston, Virginia-based company rose 10.5% to $10.15 billion.

Net earnings came in at $744 million, or $2.70 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $766 million, or $2.75 per share, a year earlier.

