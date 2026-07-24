General Dynamics to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

General Dynamics GD is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence GD’s Q2 Results

General Dynamics heads into second-quarter earnings season with a record backlog and healthy book-to-bill ratios across its business segments, supporting strong revenue visibility despite macroeconomic uncertainty. The company's defense operations are expected to have remained the primary growth driver, benefiting from sustained demand for submarines, combat vehicles, munitions and mission systems amid rising global defense spending.



Marine Systems is likely to have been one of the biggest catalysts for the second quarter. Management highlighted improving labor productivity across its shipyards, stronger material availability and steadily improving supplier performance, all of which might have supported higher throughput on the Columbia- and Virginia-class submarine programs. The company continues to invest aggressively in expanding shipyard capacity to meet growing U.S. naval demand. If these operational improvements continued through the second quarter, Marine Systems could have been a major contributor to revenue and margin expansion.



Gulfstream entered the second quarter after recording the strongest first-quarter delivery performance in its history, while management emphasized durable manufacturing improvements across the G700 and G800 programs. Management expects second-quarter aircraft deliveries to remain similar to the first quarter before rising further in the second half of the year, indicating another solid quarter for the segment.



Although management said supply-chain conditions have improved, critical components sourced from single suppliers continue to constrain production. Any renewed disruptions could slow the pace of submarine construction and limit further throughput improvements despite robust customer demand.

GD’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.95 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $13.49 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Gulfstream aircraft deliveries is pinned at 42, compared with the company’s registered figure of 38 in the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for General Dynamics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



General Dynamics Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

General Dynamics Corporation price-eps-surprise | General Dynamics Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.61%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same sector as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Hexcel HXL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on July 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for HXL’s second-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.6% for the trailing four quarters.



L3Harris Technologies LHX is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 29, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for LHX’s second-quarter sales implies an improvement of 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $2.80 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.7%.



Curtiss-Wright CW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for CW’s second-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.8% for the trailing four quarters.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.