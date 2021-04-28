General Dynamics quarterly revenue rises 7% on aerospace unit boost

Companies
Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday posted a 7% rise in quarterly revenue as its aerospace unit sales picked up, fueled by hopes of economic recovery following mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

April 28 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N on Wednesday posted a 7% rise in quarterly revenue as its aerospace unit sales picked up, fueled by hopes of economic recovery following mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company's Gulfstream jet deliveries rose to 28 units from 23 a year earlier, but fell from 40 in the prior quarter, amid increased coronavirus inoculations and easing travel restrictions.

While General Dynamics' aerospace segment saw a slump during the global health crisis last year, the company's bottom-line was buoyed by its robust defense unit. In 2020, 69% of its consolidated revenue was from the U.S. government.

Sales in the company's aerospace unit rose to $1.89 billion for the first quarter from $1.69 billion a year earlier, while overall revenue rose to $9.39 billion from $8.75 billion.

Net earnings rose marginally to $708 million, or $2.48 per share from $706 million, or $2.43 per share, a year earlier.

