General Dynamics quarterly profit falls nearly 2%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N posted a nearly 2% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales in its aerospace unit that makes Gulfstream jets.

Net earnings fell to $1 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.48 billion from $10.77 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

