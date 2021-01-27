General Dynamics quarterly profit falls nearly 2%

Companies
Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a nearly 2% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales in its aerospace unit that makes Gulfstream jets.

Net earnings fell to $1 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.48 billion from $10.77 billion.

