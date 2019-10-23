General Dynamics Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenue Up 7.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics (GD) reported third-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.14, up 25 cents from the year-ago quarter. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating earnings was $1.2 billion, up 7.1 percent from prior year.

Third-quarter revenue was $9.8 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $9.76 billion, for the quarter. Order activity remained strong across the aerospace and defense portfolios, with a book-to-bill of 1-to-1.

Total backlog at the end of third-quarter 2019 was $67.4 billion. Estimated potential contract value was $35.6 billion.

Operating margin was 12.5 percent in the quarter, up 110 basis points sequentially. "Margins advanced nicely in the quarter due to Gulfstream's continuing ability to efficiently transition its production to new models, coupled with solid operating performance at the defense businesses," said Phebe Novakovic, CEO.

