General Dynamics Q1 Profit Edges Up, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

General Dynamics Q1 Profit Edges Up, Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Wednesday reported first-quarter net earnings of $708 million or $2.48 per share, up from $706 million or $2.43 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew 7.3 percent to $9.39 billion from $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, with growth across all the four operating segments. Growth exceeded 10% in the Aerospace and Marine Systems segments.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.30 per share on revenues of $8.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total backlog at the end of the first quarter was a record breaking $88.6 billion, 4.5 percent higher than the year-ago quarter.

