General Dynamics profit rises 7.3% on higher Gulfstream deliveries
Oct 23 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp GD.N reported a 7.3% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday , driven by higher deliveries of its Gulfstream jet.
Net earnings rose to $913 million, or $3.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $851 million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.3% to $9.76 billion.
