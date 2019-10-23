Companies

General Dynamics profit rises 7.3% on higher Gulfstream deliveries

Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 23 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp GD.N reported a 7.3% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday , driven by higher deliveries of its Gulfstream jet.

Net earnings rose to $913 million, or $3.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $851 million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.3% to $9.76 billion.

