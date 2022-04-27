General Dynamics profit rises 3% on strong demand for private jets

By Nathan Gomes and Mike Stone

April 27 (Reuters) - Gulfstream jet maker General Dynamics Corp GD.N on Wednesday posted a 3.1% rise in first-quarter profit, as demand for private air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic remained high.

Shares were unchanged in pre-market trading.

Cautious passengers who opted for private flights instead of commercial flights due to fears of contracting COVID-19 have helped drive U.S. private air traffic higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Business jet makers, eager to capitalize on that demand from wealthy travelers opting to fly private, have been ramping up production of their jets. The profit increase comes after the pandemic crippled many aerospace companies' ability to procure as well as supply parts needed to produce products, creating shortages, reducing inventories and hammering profits amid a period of rising inflation.

In the quarter the company delivered 25 Gulfstream business jets versus 28 a year ago. In March the company told the J.P. Morgan Industrials conference that its jet aviation business would likely be impacted by Western sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Sales in the company's aerospace unit marginally rose to $1.9 billion from $1.89 billion a year earlier, while overall revenue remained at $9.39 billion.

Net earnings rose to $730 million, or $2.61 per share, in the first quarter, from $708 million or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

General Dynamics' reported earnings per share of $2.61 beat Wall Street analyst consensus of $2.51. The company's revenue of $9.4 billion also beat Wall Street analyst estimates of $9 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.