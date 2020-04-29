General Dynamics profit misses estimates as pandemic delays Gulfstream deliveries

Adds details on quarter, shares

April 29 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed deliveries of its Gulfstream business jets.

Shares fell 2.8% in premarket trading as the company flagged a $549 million decline in revenue at its aerospace segment, with Gulfstream deliveries totaling 23 jets in the quarter, down from 34 a year earlier.

Revenue at the company's aerospace unit fell 24.5% to $1.69 billion.

"We are responding to the COVID travel restrictions' impact on Gulfstream and are managing our costs throughout our business," Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said.

However, defense contractors like General Dynamics are expected to see much less disruption due to COVID-19 as most of their revenue is from government contracts, which are considered to be reliable as governments are unlikely to reduce spending during the pandemic.

Net earnings fell to $706 million, or $2.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $745 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit per share of $2.57, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 5.5% to $8.75 billion.

