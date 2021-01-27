General Dynamics profit misses as pandemic weighs on aerospace unit

Compares with estimates, adds details on Gulfstream deliveries
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as its aerospace unit delivered fewer Gulfstream jets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gulfstream jet deliveries declined to 40 units from 44 a year ago.
Business jets deliveries in 2020 were hampered by coronavirus shutdowns, making it harder for defense contractors like General Dynamics to deliver jets due to COVID-related travel restrictions.
Sales in the company's aerospace unit posted a 16.9% fall to $2.44 billion. Total revenue fell 2.7% to $10.48 billion.
Net earnings fell to $1 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $3.54 per share on a revenue of $10.78 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
