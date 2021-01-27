General Dynamics profit misses as pandemic weighs on aerospace unit

Companies
Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as its aerospace unit delivered fewer Gulfstream jets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as its aerospace unit delivered fewer Gulfstream jets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulfstream jet deliveries declined to 40 units from 44 a year ago.

Business jets deliveries in 2020 were hampered by coronavirus shutdowns, making it harder for defense contractors like General Dynamics to deliver jets due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Sales in the company's aerospace unit posted a 16.9% fall to $2.44 billion. Total revenue fell 2.7% to $10.48 billion.

Net earnings fell to $1 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $3.54 per share on a revenue of $10.78 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

