General Dynamics profit gets boost from higher Gulfstream deliveries

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N on Wednesday posted a 12.2% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher deliveries of its Gulfstream business jets.

The company's net earnings rose to $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $909 million, or $3.07 per share, a year earlier.

The maker of a wide range of weapons and communications systems for the U.S. military posted a 3.8% rise in its revenue at $10.77 billion.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

