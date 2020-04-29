General Dynamics profit falls 5.2% as pandemic delays Gulfstream deliveries
April 29 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N posted a 5.2% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed deliveries of its Gulfstream business jets, hitting sales at its aerospace unit.
Net earnings fell to $706 million, or $2.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $745 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.5% to $8.75 billion.
