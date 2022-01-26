General Dynamics profit falls 5%

Companies
General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday posted a 5% fall in fourth-quarter profit, as labor shortages and supply chain issues hampered the defense contractor's deliveries.

Net earnings fell to $952 million, or $3.39 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1 billion, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier.

