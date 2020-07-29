General Dynamics profit falls 22.5% on lower aerospace sales

Companies
Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a 22.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales in its aerospace and information technology units.

Net earnings fell to $625 million, or $2.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $806 million, or $2.77 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3% to $9.26 billion.

