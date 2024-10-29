General Dynamics price target raised to $330 from $325 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on General Dynamics (GD) to $330 from $325 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.

