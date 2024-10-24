News & Insights

Stocks

General Dynamics price target raised to $322 from $317 at Wells Fargo

October 24, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on General Dynamics (GD) to $322 from $317 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes General Dynamics guided to 27 G700 deliveries in Q4, which could be difficult to achieve given continued supply chain issues, which held up deliveries in Q2 and Q3.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.