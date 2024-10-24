General Dynamics price target raised to $322 from $317 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on General Dynamics (GD) to $322 from $317 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes General Dynamics guided to 27 G700 deliveries in Q4, which could be difficult to achieve given continued supply chain issues, which held up deliveries in Q2 and Q3.

