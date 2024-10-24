General Dynamics price target raised to $322 from $317 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on General Dynamics (GD) to $322 from $317 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes General Dynamics guided to 27 G700 deliveries in Q4, which could be difficult to achieve given continued supply chain issues, which held up deliveries in Q2 and Q3.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GD:
- McDonald’s down after outbreak, Starbucks slides after warning: Morning Buzz
- General Dynamics says ‘very strong’ balance sheet
- General Dynamics says pipeline ‘pretty robust’ in Combat Systems
- General Dynamics sees FY24 Aerospace revenue ~$12.3B
- General Dynamics sees Q4 free cash flow greater than 100% of net income
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.