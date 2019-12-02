General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls win $22 bln contract for U.S. submarines

Adds contract detail

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp GD.Nwas named lead contractor on a $22.2 billion U.S. Navy contract for the construction of nine Virginia-class submarines, the Pentagon said on Monday in announcing its largest-ever shipbuilding award.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp is the prime contractor and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N is a major subcontractor, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Eighteen Virginia class submarines have already been delivered to the Navy. The first ship of the nine new orders will be delivered in 2024.

Construction of the submarines will be carried out at General Dynamics facilities in Connecticut and by Huntington Ingalls at their facilities in Virginia.

Executives from both companies said they have been ramping up hiring and investing in facilities in anticipation of the award.

Powered by small nuclear reactors, Virginia-class submarines can carry Mark 48 Advanced Capability torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles and Tomahawk land-attack missiles.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Mike Stone; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

