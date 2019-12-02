Companies

General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls win $22 bln contract for U.S. submarines

Contributor
Eric Beech Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

General Dynamics Corp has been awarded a $22.2 billion U.S. Navy contract for the construction of nine Virginia-class submarines, the Pentagon said on Monday in announcing its largest-ever shipbuilding award.

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - General Dynamics CorpGD.N has been awarded a $22.2 billion U.S. Navy contract for the construction of nine Virginia-class submarines, the Pentagon said on Monday in announcing its largest-ever shipbuilding award.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp is the prime contractor and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N is a major subcontractor, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular