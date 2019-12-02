General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls win $22 bln contract for U.S. submarines

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - General Dynamics CorpGD.N has been awarded a $22.2 billion U.S. Navy contract for the construction of nine Virginia-class submarines, the Pentagon said on Monday in announcing its largest-ever shipbuilding award.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp is the prime contractor and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N is a major subcontractor, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

