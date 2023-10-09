General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls sued in engineers' 'no poach' lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Defense contractors General Dynamics GD.N and Huntington Ingalls Industries HII.N have been sued in U.S. court by naval engineers who allege industry-wide curbs on employee mobility have artificially reduced worker compensation by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The prospective class action lawsuit filed on Friday against General Dynamics, Huntington and various subsidiaries of the two companies alleged a decades-long conspiracy among them and others to refrain from hiring engineers and architects from rival companies. The employees design vessels' structure, propulsion and other systems.

The "no-poach" agreements at the heart of the case led to what the lawsuit called a "persistent shortage" of qualified naval engineers. Other smaller shipbuilders and some industry consulting firms were also named as defendants.

"The purpose and effect of such agreements is to cheat the highly skilled workers who design the most powerful military fleet in the world out of the competitive wages they deserve," according to the 75-page complaint in Alexandra, Virginia, federal court.

General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls declined to comment. Lawyers have not yet made appearances for them in the case.

Antitrust lawsuits focused on labor and employment practices have flourished in recent years. In one of the major cases, engineers accused aerospace companies in Connecticut federal court of wage suppression.

The complaint was filed by plaintiffs' firms including Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and Handley Farah & Anderson.

The lawsuit is a "fight for fair compensation," said Robert Cobbs of Cohen Milstein, an attorney for the naval engineers. "Defense contractors have profited from their labor while allegedly suppressing their wages below competitive levels," he said.

The lawsuit alleged defendants "discussed, monitored and enforced their conspiracy at trade conferences attended by industry executives and through salary surveys."

Paying artificially low wages allowed General Dynamics and the other defendants to "bid for government contracts at lower prices than potential new entrants could bid," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit estimated the class size of engineers and architects in the "tens of thousands." The filing said the median salary for naval engineers is nearly $100,000.

The plaintiffs said they are seeking unspecified triple damages and an injunction to restore competition.

The case is Scharpf v. General Dynamics, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 1:23-cv-01372.

For plaintiffs: Steven Toll of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Shana Scarlett of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and George Farah of Handley Farah & Anderson

For defendants: No appearances yet

