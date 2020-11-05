General Dynamics Granted $9.5 Bln By U.S. Navy For Columbia-class Submarines

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that the U.S. Navy has awarded the company a $9.474 billion contract modification option for construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class, as well as associated design and engineering support.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the Columbia program, which will replace the aging Ohio class of ballistic missile submarines.

Electric Boat will perform about 78% of the construction of the Columbia class and recently shifted the program to full-scale construction at the company's manufacturing complex in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

At 560 feet long with a displacement of about 21,000 tons, the submarines of the Columbia class will be the largest ever built by the United States. Electric Boat will deliver the lead ship to the Navy in 2027, the company said.

