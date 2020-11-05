Markets
GD

General Dynamics Granted $9.5 Bln By U.S. Navy For Columbia-class Submarines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that the U.S. Navy has awarded the company a $9.474 billion contract modification option for construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class, as well as associated design and engineering support.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the Columbia program, which will replace the aging Ohio class of ballistic missile submarines.

Electric Boat will perform about 78% of the construction of the Columbia class and recently shifted the program to full-scale construction at the company's manufacturing complex in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

At 560 feet long with a displacement of about 21,000 tons, the submarines of the Columbia class will be the largest ever built by the United States. Electric Boat will deliver the lead ship to the Navy in 2027, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular