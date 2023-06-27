News & Insights

Markets
GD

General Dynamics Granted $769 Mln To Advance To Next Phase Of OMFV Competition

June 27, 2023 — 09:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to advance to the detailed design and prototype build and test phases of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle competition.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded General Dynamics Land Systems $768.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for Phase III and IV detailed design and prototype build and testing.

Formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), the XM30 is the Army's next generation infantry fighting vehicle developmental program that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.