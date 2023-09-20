News & Insights

General Dynamics Granted $517 Mln For Virginia-class Submarine Parts

September 20, 2023 — 01:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GD Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that it was granted a $517.2 million delivery order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement for procurement and delivery of initial Virginia-class attack submarine spare parts to support maintenance availabilities.

The company noted that the work will be performed in Groton and Pawcatuck, Connecticut.

"The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to continue our role providing lifecycle maintenance support to the U.S. Navy's operational submarine fleet in keeping with our mission to provide sailors with the advantage that helps protect our nation," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

