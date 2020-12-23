General Dynamics Gets $4.6 Bln US Army Contract On Abrams Main Battle Tanks

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that it has received a $4.6 billion fixed-price-incentive contract from the U.S. Army to produce M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks.

The company noted that work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 17, 2028. The first delivery order is valued at an estimated $406 million.

The SEPv3 configuration further modernizes the tank that has set the global standard for four decades. With its manually loaded, 120mm M256 smoothbore cannon, the Abrams can overmatch against armored vehicles, personnel and even low-flying aircraft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.