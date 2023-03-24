General Dynamics (GD) Wins Deal to Support Trident II Missile

General Dynamics Corp.’s GD business unit, Mission Systems, recently secured a modification contract involving Trident II Missile system. The award has been offered by the Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $44 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Apr 30, 2025. Per the terms of the deal, General Dynamics will provide support to SSBN Fire Control System and SSGN Attack Weapon Control System for Trident II (D-5) missile.

The contract will serve the United States and the United Kingdom. Majority of the work related to this deal will be executed in Pittsfield, MA.

Significance of Trident II

Trident II D5 is the latest generation of the U.S. Navy's submarine-launched fleet ballistic missiles, following the highly successful Polaris, Poseidon and Trident I C4 programs.

Trident missiles are carried by 14 U.S. Navy Ohio-class submarines with American warheads and four Royal Navy Vanguard-class submarines with British warheads.



Due to its remarkable features, which are well-suited for any military mission, the Trident missile is projected to enjoy a steady inflow of orders. This may benefit General Dynamics as it may continue to witness an inflow of orders involving SWS services for the missile. The latest contract win is a testament to the same. This will bolster GD’s revenues from the missile strategic weapon system business line.

Growth Prospects

Nations have increased their defense spending on military equipment and various arsenals to strengthen their defense capabilities. The surge in the demand for defense products is primarily due to rising geopolitical tensions and amplified terrorist threats. Hence, military missiles, an integral part of any defense system, have registered a steady growth in demand.

Per the report from Mordor Intelligence, the missiles and missile defense system market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the 2022-2027 period. Such abounding growth trends indicate ample development opportunities for General Dynamics as it enjoys a lucrative position in the missile market.

A few defense primes that can reap the benefits of the aforementioned market are Northrop Grumman NOC, Raytheon Technologies RTX and Lockheed Martin LMT.



Northrop Grumman designs and produces missile products, including advanced high-speed propulsion systems, fuses, warheads and controls for air, sea and land-based systems.

It boasts a long-term earnings growth of 2.2%. NOC shares have increased 36.4% in the past year.

Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense is a leading designer, developer, integrator, producer and sustainer of integrated air and missile defense systems. The unit serves as a prime contractor or major subcontractor on numerous missile and related programs with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Raytheon’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2022 earnings indicates a 9.1% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control (“MFC”) is a recognized designer, developer and manufacturer of precision engagement aerospace and defense systems for the United States and allied militaries. MFC develops, manufactures and supports advanced combat, missile, rocket, manned and unmanned systems for military customers. These include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, NASA and dozens of foreign allies.

LMT’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.5%. Shares of the company have increased 6.7% in the past year.

Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics have rallied 8.6% in the past year against the industry’s 17.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.