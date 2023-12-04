General Dynamics (GD) Wins Deal to Aid CVN-77 Naval Ship

General Dynamics Corp.’s GD NASSCO business unit, recently clinched a modification contract for the planned incremental availability of the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) aircraft carrier. The award has been provided by the Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, VA.

Valued at $27 million, this contract is projected to be completed by July 2024. Work related to this contract will be carried out in Norfolk, VA.

What’s Favoring General Dynamics

Nations across the globe are fortifying their defense spending on military weapons and arsenals as they look to strengthen their defense capabilities. This also includes augmented spending on navy ships for enhanced sea warfare capabilities.



Such increased spending tends to benefit General Dynamics, which is one of the two major naval shipbuilders in the United States. The company’s NASSCO unit specializes in Navy auxiliary and support ships. It is currently building the Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB), which serves as an afloat forward-staging base for U.S. Marines and special operations forces, and the John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oiler.



Impressively, NASSCO conducts full-service maintenance and surface-ship repair operations in Navy fleet concentration areas in San Diego, CA; Norfolk, VA; Mayport, FL; and Bremerton, WA.

These capabilities of NASSCO allow it to win notable Navy contracts like the latest one. Such contract wins should continue to boost the company’s order book in the long run. This is likely to enhance GD’s revenue generation prospects.

Growth Prospects & Peer Moves

As demand for an efficient security system that can strengthen naval sea warfare capabilities rises, so does the prospect of the naval ship market. Looking ahead, per a report from Mordor Intelligence firm, the naval vessels market is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during the 2023-2028 period. This market growth opportunity should boost General Dynamics’ operating results as it is one of the prime contractors of navy ships.



Other defense majors poised to benefit from the expanding naval vessels market are BAE Systems BAESY, Lockheed Martin LMT and Huntington Ingalls Industries HII.

BAE Systems designs, builds, commissions, repairs and supports a full range of complex naval ships, from offshore patrol vessels to aircraft carriers. This gives customers the capability to carry out extensive naval operations. Its Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers are the largest warships ever constructed in the United Kingdom.

BAESY boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAE Systems’ 2023 sales indicates growth of 33.6% from the 2022 level.

Lockheed manufactures Littoral Combat Ships (LCS). Its freedom-variant LCS USS Nantucket (LCS 27) is a resilient, flexible warship designed to encounter the evolving missions of the U.S. Navy. LCS 27 is particularly designed to conduct close-to-shore missions.

Lockheed’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of LMT’s 2023 sales implies growth of 0.9% from the prior-year figure.

Huntington Ingalls’ business segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants and national security cutters.

The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of HII’s 2023 sales implies growth of 3.9% from that recorded a year ago.

Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics have rallied 11.8% in the past three months against the industry’s 0.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.