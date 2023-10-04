General Dynamics (GD) Wins Deal for Virginia-Class Submarines

General Dynamics Corporation’s GD business unit, Electric Boat, recently clinched a $967.2 million contract to provide lead yard support, development studies and design efforts for Virginia Class submarines. The contract has been awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

The majority of the work related to this contract will be executed in Groton, CT. The contract is expected to be completed by October 2024.

Significance of Virginia-Class Submarines

The Virginia-class submarine is one of the most advanced nuclear-powered multisession stealth submarines suitable for marine warfare. The submarine excels in littoral and open-ocean environments and collects intelligence critical to the full spectrum of warfare. These are also capable of extended submerged operations with superior stealth, endurance, mobility and firepower.

Such enhanced features have made the Virgin-class submarine a top choice for the U.S. Navy and resulted in a steady order inflow for the company from the Pentagon, like the latest one. Its strong demand can be gauged by General Dynamics’ current backlog strength.

The company is currently working on Blocks IV and V in the program, with 17 Virginia-class submarines in its backlog scheduled for delivery through 2032. The Navy procures Virginia-class submarines in multi-boat blocks at a two-per-year rate.

Such strong demand, in tandem with excellence in providing unique capabilities in submarines, should continue to boost the order book of General Dynamics in the long run, thus enhancing its revenue generation prospects.

Growth Prospects & Peer Moves

Efficient submarines equipped with nuclear weapons add to military capabilities and deter potential nuclear attacks in sea warfare missions. The advancement in submarine technology and its difficult-to-detect feature further add to its diverse advantages. These have invariably sparked increased spending by nations on military submarines to maintain an edge in undersea warfare.

Per a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the submarine market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4% during the 2023-2028 period. This trend should favor General Dynamics’ Electric Boat segment growth as this unit is the prime contractor and lead shipyard on all Navy nuclear-powered submarine programs.

Other defense majors poised to benefit from the expanding submarine market are BAE Systems BAESY, Northrop Grumman NOC and Huntington Ingalls Industries HII.

BAE Systems’ Astute class submarines, the U.K.’s largest and most powerful attack submarines, can strike targets up to 621 miles from the coast with pinpoint accuracy.

BAE Systems boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of BAESY’s 2023 sales calls for a growth rate of 33.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

Northrop Grumman designs, develops and produces communication systems, sensors, signal processing and electronic warfare systems to counter increasingly sophisticated sea-based threats. It also provides launch systems for submarines. NOC’s eject launch technology has powered more than 7,000 successful launches.

Northrop’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 3.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of NOC’s 2023 sales implies a growth rate of 5.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Huntington Ingalls is a co-developer with Electric Boat to build Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarines. Its Newport News division participates in the design and construction of the Columbia-class (SSBN 826) submarine as a replacement for the current aging Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines.

The long-term earnings growth of Huntington is pegged at 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of HII’s 2023 sales calls for a growth rate of 3.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics have increased 2.7% in the past three months against the industry’s 12.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.