General Dynamics (GD) Wins Deal for Littoral Combat Ship

General Dynamics Corp.’s GD Mission Systems business unit recently clinched a modification contract involving Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). The award has been offered by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $48.3 million, the contract is expected to be completed by August 2024. Per the terms of the deal, General Dynamics will provide sustainment of the LCS Integrated Combat Management System and associated combat system elements.

Majority of the work related to this deal will be carried out in Pittsfield, MA.

General Dynamics & LCS

LCS ships play a critical role in defending a nation, with these being designed to be agile, mission-focused platforms capable in operating in near-shore and open-ocean environments.

The importance of General Dynamics in this space lies in the fact that the core mission system of the U.S. Navy's Independence-variant LCS is built on General Dynamics' computing infrastructure. Notably, GD’s computing technology controls everything from driving the ship to firing its guns. It is designed to maximize automation, enabling sailors to focus on their missions.

The company is the lead integrator for the Independence-variant LCS systems, responsible for the design, integration and testing of the navigation, command, control, computing and aviation systems on each ship.

Growth Prospects

In a bid to safeguard their borders from hostile attacks amid worldwide geopolitical instability, nations have been rapidly increasing their defense spending. Investments on sea warfare capabilities for both defense and offensive proposes have significantly gained traction.

Looking ahead, per a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the global naval combat systems market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 2.5% during 2023-2028.

With LCS serving as one of the key weapon systems to defend a nation’s sea, the aforementioned market’s growth prospect is likely to usher in more notable defense contracts for General Dynamics in the coming days, like the latest one. Such awards should boost GD’s future revenue growth.

Opportunities for Peers

Other prominent defense majors that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding naval combat systems market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries MHVYF, Lockheed Martin LMT and Huntington Ingalls Industries HII.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries manufactures naval surface ships and submarines. The company also provides after-sales services for destroyers and submarines.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHVYF’s fiscal 2023 earnings reflects an improvement of 44.6% from the 2022 reported figure. Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rallied 56.8% in the past year.

Lockheed Martin designs surface combatant ships for the U.S. Navy and international customers that can operate in shallow waters and the open ocean. Its Freedom-variant LCS is a resilient, flexible warship, designed from the keel up to affordably take on new capabilities including advanced sensors, missiles and cutting-edge cyber systems.

LMT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%. Shares of LMT rallied 7.3% in the past year.

Huntington Ingalls is known for specializing in manufacturing amphibious assault and expeditionary ships, and provides more than 70% of ships for the U.S. Navy.

The consensus estimate for HII’s 2023 sales reflects an improvement of 3.5% from the 2022 reported figure. The company boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.76%.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of General Dynamics have risen 0.8% against the industry’s 2.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.