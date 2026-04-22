General Dynamics (GD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $320.74, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

The stock of defense contractor has fallen by 5.98% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of General Dynamics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.55%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.7 billion, showing a 3.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.3 per share and a revenue of $54.72 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.43% and +4.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. General Dynamics presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, General Dynamics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.86.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.