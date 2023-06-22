General Dynamics (GD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed at $214.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 5.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.45 billion, up 2.84% from the year-ago period.

GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.66 per share and revenue of $41.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.86% and +4.98%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.18 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.58, which means General Dynamics is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, GD's PEG ratio is currently 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

