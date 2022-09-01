General Dynamics (GD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $225.37, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 0.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $3.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.95 billion, up 3.98% from the year-ago period.

GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.28% and +2.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. General Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.

Meanwhile, GD's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.